Bangladeshi student’s presence in Shimla temples sparks row; BJP seeks probe

A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national pursuing a journalism degree in Shimla has come under police scrutiny following allegations of extortion while dressed as a transgender person. The matter has triggered a political row, with the BJP demanding a high-level probe into the individual’s activities. The individual’s documents, including his passports, study visa, stay visa, and national ID card, were found to be authentic. His university fee receipts and academic credentials have also been verified as genuine, said a police spokesperson. (File)

The Shimla police initiated a probe on Saturday following a written complaint stating that the individual, Islam Mohammad Shahidull, a native of Rajshahi, Bangladesh, was roaming in the Lower and Middle Bazaar in a saree to extort money. The complainant also highlighted the student’s Instagram profile and his visits to the Kalibari Temple.

Investigation found that Shahidull is a fourth-semester BJMC student at APG University (2024–28 batch). During questioning, the student claimed to belong to the transgender community and described himself as a devotee of Goddess Kali. He stated his visits to the Kalibari and Jakhu temples during Navratri were for religious reasons and denied forceful extortion, claiming he only accepted voluntary donations.

“The individual’s documents, including his passports, study visa, stay visa, and national ID card, were found to be authentic. His university fee receipts and academic credentials have also been verified as genuine,” a police spokesperson said, adding no formal complaint of forceful extortion has been filed by any victim so far.

However, leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur expressed concern over the incident while speaking to mediapersons on the assembly premises.

“It appears a foreign national is visiting religious places and sustaining himself through such activities. This is a matter of serious concern that needs thorough examination,” Thakur said.

Demanding a vigil by intelligence agencies, the LoP added, “According to the law, such activities should not be allowed. This is not just about one individual; we need strict surveillance and verification to safeguard public interest.”

The police said that investigation into the matter is on.