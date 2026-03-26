23 dead in Bangladesh as bus falls into river while trying to hop on ferry

At least 23 people died in Bangladesh's Rajbari district on Wednesday after a bus plunged into a river, reportedly while trying to get onto a transport ferry. A rescue and search operation was launched to find those missing. Track updates on Iran-US war The driver reportedly lost control and the bus nosedived into the river. (X/@Breaking911)

The accident took place in the southwestern district of Rajbari at the Dauladia terminal when the bus fell into the Padma River at about 5.15 pm on Wednesday, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials. The bus was carrying at least 50 passengers, according to Bangladeshi news outlet Prothom Alo.

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The deceased include 11 women, eight children, and four men, and while 22 bodies have been handed over to their kin, one is yet to be claimed, Bangladeshi news outlet Daily Star reported. Follow live updates on Middle East conflict

Bus retrieved after six hours amid rough weather The bus that plunged into the Padma river was retrieved after six hours using rescue vessel Hamza, Prothom Alo reported. A part of the bus became visible only after 11.15 pm (local time) and a crane was used to pull it out of the water amid rough weather.

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Fire service and coastguard divers continued their search for the missing people with military and police assistance, according to Rana.

What led to the tragic accident The bus was on its way to Dhaka with most people returning to the capital after Eid holidays. The bus was trying to get onto a ferry when the driver lost control and the bus plunged into the river.

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A video of the accident has been going viral on social media that shows bus nosediving into the river as bystanders scream in horror. Within seconds, the bus is submerged completely into the water.

A few people manage to swim their way out of the fallen bus with bystanders helping them out with ropes. In the video a young boy is seen swimming out of the water and a couple of people on the shore helping him out with mufflers. Life-saving tubes are also thrown into the river, while a boat is also seen being pressed into action to rescue people.

Police and witnesses earlier said about 11 passengers managed to swim ashore or were rescued but most others remained missing.

Eyewitnesses recount horror "When the bus was heading towards the ferry from the pontoon, another smaller utility ferry hit the pontoon. It plunged into the river as the bus driver lost control of the steering," the terminal's supervisor Monir Hossain was quoted as saying.

"Right before our eyes, the bus fell into the river, but we could do nothing," he added.

According to witnesses and officials, many of the passengers were members of the same family. While several of them survived as they stood outside, their relatives were in the bus as it drowned.

Probe panel formed According to the Rajbari district administration officials, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called them to know salvage campaign updates and ordered investigation into the accident.

A high-level l investigation committee is also being formed to probe the accident, according to Rajbari Deputy Commissioner Sultana Akter.