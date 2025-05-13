Bank manager dies as car catches fire in Bhiwani

A 30-year-old bank manager died after his car caught fire near Manfara village in Bhiwani in the wee hours of Monday, said police. The charred remains of the car which caught fire claiming the life of a man in Bhiwani on Monday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Vikas Kumar, a resident of Chahar Kalan in Bhiwani. He was posted as manager at Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank in Sirsa.

Loharu police station sub-inspector Satypal said that the incident took place around 4 am in the morning when Vikas was going to Jaipur from his village for some official work.

“He was alone in the car when it suddenly caught fire. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. His body was sent to Bhiwani civil hospital for post-mortem examination,” the sub-inspector added.

The deceased manager got married last year, and he is survived by his parents, wife and three-month old daughter. Earlier, he was preparing for UPSC examination also.