Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bar association polls in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on February 28

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 17, 2024 05:10 AM IST

BCPH chairperson Vijender Ahlawat said the detailed schedule for the election of office bearers and executive members will be released by the respective Bars.

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) on Monday decided to hold elections for the Bars associations, including high court Bar, in two states and Chandigarh on February 28.

Scales of Justice (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Scales of Justice (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BCPH chairperson Vijender Ahlawat said the detailed schedule for the election of office bearers and executive members will be released by the respective Bars.

He further said that only those advocates who are enrolled with the BCPH will be eligible to cast their votes with a cut-off date of their affidavit/undertaking after clearing their annual subscription upto January 10, 2025.

Ahlawat told that all the bar associations will send lists of eligible voters to the Bar Council by January 10. The Bar Council will issue lists to the returning officer/election committee by January 24 and they will display the voters’ list on January 27.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On