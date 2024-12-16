Bar association polls in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on February 28

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH) on Monday decided to hold elections for the Bars associations, including high court Bar, in two states and Chandigarh on February 28. Scales of Justice (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BCPH chairperson Vijender Ahlawat said the detailed schedule for the election of office bearers and executive members will be released by the respective Bars.

He further said that only those advocates who are enrolled with the BCPH will be eligible to cast their votes with a cut-off date of their affidavit/undertaking after clearing their annual subscription upto January 10, 2025.

Ahlawat told that all the bar associations will send lists of eligible voters to the Bar Council by January 10. The Bar Council will issue lists to the returning officer/election committee by January 24 and they will display the voters’ list on January 27.