Baramulla MP sits on 2 day hunger strike

Baramulla member Parliament Engineer Rashid, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, began his 48-hour long hunger strike inside jail on Saturday. The strike is to “call out the hypocrisy of Indian and Pakistani governments” while ignoring people of J&K. Baramulla member Parliament Engineer Rashid (File)

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam un Nabi said that Er Rashid has begun his 48-hour hunger strike at 11 am as announced in his letter addressed to the director general of prisons. “The symbolic strike will continue till September 22 morning. The protest is aimed at calling out the hypocrisy of both Indian and Pakistani governments who are busy celebrating cricket diplomacy and Asia Cup theatrics, while ignoring the unending pain, sacrifices and human rights of the people of J&K,” he said.

On Friday the AIP had released two page letter to media in which MP Baramulla had questioned why India and Pakistan can play cricket, share stages on international platforms and engage in Track-2 dialogues, but fail to hear “the voice of pain of the people of J&K”.

“This hunger strike is to wake the conscience of people of India and Pakistan towards the unending sufferings and denial of legitimate political and human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Er Rashid wrote, adding that the strike is also meant to “call out the cricket hypocrisy of both hate mongers and so-called peace lovers.”