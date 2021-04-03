IND USA
A search is on for the accused, who is also a farmer from Barnala in Punjab. (Representative image)
Barnala farmer murdered over money dispute at Tikri border

A 26-year-old farmer from Barnala in Punjab was beaten to death by another resident of his native village over a monetary dispute at Delhi’s Tikri border on the outskirts of Bahadurgarh on Friday night
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 11:44 AM IST

Police said both the victim, Gurpreet Singh, and the attacker, Ranbir Singh, were protesting against the farm laws at Tikri and the incident occurred in their tent near Kasar village.

“They had an argument over money exchange and Ranbir beat up Gurpreet with a lathi. Other protesters camping at the site rushed to Gurpreet’s rescue and got him admitted to the civil hospital in Bahadurgarh, where he died,” said Jai Bhagwan, the station house officer of Sector 6, Bahadurgarh.

A search is on for Ranbir, who fled after committing the crime.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the victim’s uncle, Nahar Singh.

This is the second murder at the Tikri protest site in a month. A 60-year-old farmer, Hakkam Singh, was stabbed to death at the protest site in March.

