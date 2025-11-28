Barnala, Sangrur lead Punjab in chikungunya surge

Barnala and Sangrur are the worst-hit districts for chikungunya cases in the state, with totals reaching 116 and 115, respectively, since July this year according to state health department data. Barnala and Sangrur are the worst-hit districts for chikungunya cases in the state, with totals reaching 116 and 115, respectively, since July this year according to state health department data.

Barnala reported 116 cases of Chikungunya from 320 samples, followed by Sangrur with 115 from 741 samples, Patiala by 74 from 940 samples, Bathinda with 71 from 475 samples and Mansa with 48 cases of Chikungunya from 539 samples till date.

Over 500 chikungunya cases have been reported in the state so far. Last year, Punjab reported only 224 cases of chikungunya.

Besides this, the state recorded four deaths due to dengue out of over 4,600 cases reported in the state till date. Last year this number was 6,260. Barnala district epidemiologist Dr Munish said that the district has recorded 210 cases of dengue from 1,617 samples till date.

Sangrur recorded 82 dengue positive cases from 3,290 samples collected. However, Sangrur civil surgeon Dr Amarjit Kaur said that the current situation is under control. She added that a chikungunya outbreak was reported from the Sunam area, a few months ago.

As per the information from experts, chikungunya and dengue are mosquito-borne diseases that occur with similar symptoms, including high fever and joint pain while the joint pain and high-grade fever are typically more in chikungunya. But dengue is considered more dangerous and can be fatal. Both diseases occur after heavy rainfall, which leads to stagnant water and allows the mosquito larvae to grow.

Sources who pleaded anonymity stated that the health officials are told to hide the number of the positive cases of chikungunya to avoid the negative image at the state level and to avoid panic.

Jasbir Aulakh, the retired deputy director of malaria in the state health department stated that there seems to be lack of coordination between the government departments as local bodies are supposed to go for fogging regularly. He said that when the health department finds the larvae, they have to inform the local bodies to take appropriate action, which includes the fogging on the site where larvae of mosquito is found and notices are to be served to the houses and to the offices as per the municipal act 1911 and municipal corporation act 1976 and if repeated larvae is found, then challans need to be done but it seems like lack of coordination between the government departments as challans are not done as they should be. He added that medical science has not yet discovered any antibiotics for diseases caused by viruses.

Meanwhile, the health authorities have ramped up prevention efforts. This includes targeted IEC (information, education, and communication) activities to raise awareness, along with extensive larvicidal spray and fogging operations to control the mosquito population responsible for transmitting the virus.

Besides this the citizens are also asked to implement strict anti-larval measures, such as eliminating sources of stagnant water around their homes, and to take personal precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.