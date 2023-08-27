Punjab Vigilance Bureau gets two-day custody of Maur DSP in graft case

A Bathinda court on Saturday granted two-day custody of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Baljeet Singh to Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in the bribery case. Punjab Vigilance Bureau sleuths on Friday had arrested DSP Baljeet Singh Brar, who was posted in Bathinda’s Maur sub-division, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹ 30,000.

VB had taken action after a complaint was filed by Ravinder Singh, a mobile phone repair operator, alleging that the DSP was demanding ₹50,000 for excluding his minor son’s name from a brawl case. “The complainant submitted a recorded conservation with the DSP after which the Bathinda range of the VB was directed to take action. A trap was laid, and the accused police officer was held in his office with the bribe money,” said VB.

As per the information, the case relates to a clash between two groups of youths during a football match in May this year. Subsequently, a police case was registered against Ravinder’s son and others at Ballianwali police station. Ravinder approached the Bathinda senior superintendent police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana for a fair probe, and the case was handed over to DSP Brar for investigation.