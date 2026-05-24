Bathinda hottest at 43.8°C as heatwave returns, rain relief right behind

The respite brought by a Western Disturbance is fading, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing heatwave alerts for the next four days. A family shields itself from a scorching sun in Amritsar on Saturday. (ANI)

On Saturday, the day temperature already shot past the 40°C mark again at multiple stations, with Bathinda sizzling at 43.8°C, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Punjab.

The heat, however, may prove temporary. Issuing an orange alert for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions at many places in the state till May 27, the weather department has also sounded a yellow alert for thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds for the subsequent two days.

The switch in weather activity is expected to bring down day temperatures once again, giving a breather from the recurring spells of scorching heat.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 40.5°C, while Ludhiana’s maximum was 41.2°C. Patiala, Pathankot and Fazilka registered their respective maximum temperatures at 42°C, 39.8°C and 40.8°C.

Rohtak was hottest in Haryana, registering a maximum temperature of 44.1°C. Ambala’s maximum was 41.2°C, while Hisar’s maximum settled at 42.4°C. Narnaul and Bhiwani had an identical temperature of 40°C each.

The maximum temperatures of Sirsa, Gurugram and Jhajjar were registered at 44°C, 40.1°C and 40.4°C, respectively. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.6°C.