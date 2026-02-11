Bathinda influencer’s murder: Accused sent to judicial custody, identity of 5th accused still a mystery

A district court has sent Ranjit Singh, a co-accused in the murder case of digital content creator Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur bhabhi, to judicial custody on Tuesday. A district court has sent Ranjit Singh, a co-accused in the murder case of digital content creator Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur bhabhi, to judicial custody on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ranjit, a nihang, was arrested by the district police in his native place, Jhabal, in the Tarn Taran district, on February 6. A Bathinda court had sent him on a 3-day police remand for questioning.

Deputy superintendent of police (City-1) Sarabjit Singh said that Ranjit was interrogated for various inputs but the details could not be shared at this stage. A 30-year-old social media influencer, Kanchan Kumari, was found dead inside her car at the parking lot of Adesh Medical College and Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda, on June 11 last year.

Police investigation revealed that five men were involved in the crime, but only four were identified as the alleged mastermind of the murder, Amritpal Singh Mehron, Jaspreet Singh, Nimratjit Singh and Ranjit Singh.

Except Mehron, who is said to be hiding in the United Arab Emirates and was declared a proclaimed offender on February 7, the other three identified accused have been arrested.

Official sources said that identification of the fifth accused continues to be a mystery and, in all likelihood, he was engaged by Mehron. “Our teams are working for a breakthrough in identifying the last accused in the case. Mobile phones of the deceased still have to be recovered. As the court pronounced Mehron a PO, it will help Interpol in extraditing the mastermind to Punjab to reveal remaining queries and face a trial,” said DSP Sarabjit Singh.

The murder took place on the night of June 9-10 when Mehron, along with Jaspreet and Nimratjit, allegedly strangled Kanchan in her car.

They later dumped her body in the parking lot of the private medical college near Bathinda on the Patiala-Fazilka national highway-7. The victim’s body was discovered on the evening of June 11, and the police had termed the crime as ‘unauthorised moral policing.’

Investigators said that immediately after the murder, Mehron was taken from Bathinda to the international airport in Amritsar by Ranjit and the latter was not involved in the murder but was allegedly part of the criminal conspiracy.