Bathinda: Unions firming up plan to reignite farmer agitation

Following a crackdown by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, two factions of the Bhartiya Kisan Unions — Ekta Ugrahan and Sidhupur — are trying to revive the farmer’s movement, making Bathinda a hotbed of their activities. Following a crackdown by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, two factions of the Bhartiya Kisan Unions — Ekta Ugrahan and Sidhupur — are trying to revive the farmer’s movement, making Bathinda a hotbed of their activities. (HT File)

Ever since the farmers were evicted from Shamhu and Khanauri border points in March, Ekta Ugrahan and Sidhupur have taken up causes like opposing a sewage pipeline, resisting land consolidation work, and demanding justice in the death of a suspected drug peddler allegedly in police custody.

Being a traditional hotbed for farmers’ movements, the authorities have, so far, shown patience and tact in handling the union activists.

Ekta Ugrahan achieved success on Tuesday when the Bathinda district authorities accepted their demand to reinstate around 61 teachers and eight class 4 staffers of Adarsh Senior Secondary School, run under public-private participation (PPP) mode, at Chauke, who were dismissed this year on disciplinary and administrative grounds.

State vice president Jhanda Singh Jethuke said: “BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) extended its full support by launching an agitation since February against the maladministration of the school management team. The authorities are still delaying taking back two teachers but the protest will end against the district administration only after the demands are met.”

Observers said that the largest district of the southwest part of the state has a strong support base of the farmers’ unions and the leadership is consolidating them for multiple issues.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led government have also toughened its stance and have not allowed farmers’ to hold widespread protests.

Officials, who didn’t wish to be named, said that feeling cornered by the political dispensation, the unions are now using different issues in Bathinda and other areas to galvanise supporters.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) supporters have been holding a ‘pucca morcha’ at Jeond village since January this year against the district administration’s effort to complete the land consolidation exercise. The work was to be done on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana high court to demarcate land to the owners.

On January 20, Bathinda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rahul Bhardwaj and his gunman Jaswinder Singh were attacked by farm union protesters, in which arm of Bhardwaj was fractured.

After the incident, a case of attempt to murder and abduction was registered against 11 BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) leaders, including president Joginder Singh Ugrahan, but to date, only two accused have been arrested.

“We are holding protests after villagers approached with their grievances. Our union fights for people on different issues. There was a gross mismanagement in Adarsh school and an official probe confirmed charges levelled by us were true,” said Mann.

On the issue of attacking cops, Mann said that the authorities know well that they will face opposition if any attempt is made to arrest Ugrahan or any of the senior leaders.

Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, an offshoot of BKU (Ugrahan) has opened up another front demanding justice in the alleged custodial death of Narinderdeep Singh, a resident of Goniana in Bathinda, who was a suspected drug peddler.

Similarly, the BKU (Ekta Sidhupur) is a separate agitation has been protesting against the laying of a drain pipeline through a residential area in Ghaso Khana village. Union president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the project could cause problems for villagers if the pipeline is ever choked or leaks.

“When our volunteers protested, the police arrested them all,” he said.

Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad that the administration is considerate of the issues and concerns raised by the farmer unions.

“Land consolidation at Jeond has been settled by the Supreme Court and the administration is duty-bound to give possession of land to the legitimate owners after completing the land revenue process. After getting a complaint against the Adarsh School, the matter was probed and now the administration has taken control after dissolving the management. Reinstating staff is under the purview of the new management,” said the DC.

Parray added that the Maur town has a chronic issue of a poor drainage system and a pipeline is aimed at resolving the problem.

“It is common that a drainage system crosses through different areas but a section of villagers had apprehensions. We are working to resolve this matter too,” he added.