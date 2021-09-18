BCCI selection committee: Ex-Punjab cricketer Krishan Mohan appointed member

Former Punjab cricketer Krishan Mohan has been appointed member of the junior national selection committee by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI).

Former Tamil Nadu batsman Sridharan Sharath has been named the chairman of the committee. While S Sharath is the representative selector from South zone, former Gujarat wicketkeeper-batsman Pathik Patel is the selector from West zone and former Bengal medium-pacer Ranadeb Bose is from East zone.

Krishan is the North zone selector while ex-Madhya Pradesh pacer Harvinder Singh Sodhi is the selector from Central zone.

The 53-year-old former Punjab cricketer has been involved with Himachal Pradesh Cricket Academy as a coach. He was a member of the Punjab Ranji Trophy winning team that clinched the title in 1993. Born in Amritsar and now a resident of Mohali, Krishan was an all-rounder and played 45 first-class and nine list-A matches for Punjab before retiring in 1996. He takes over the charge as junior selector (North zone) from Amit Sharma, who was also part of that Punjab team that clinched their only Ranji Trophy title.

Bharti Vij, who played most of his first-class cricket with Krishan, expressed his delight over his appointment. “He was such a talented and a wonderful cricketer. He once led the Punjab team also. He never got his due in the playing days. It is so good that a cricketer of his stature and transparent conduct has been given this role. The U-19 World Cup is going to happen next year, so the BCCI is going to focus greatly on the U-19 cricket. India is defending champions of the U-19 World Cup,” said 54-year-old Bharti, who is Punjab’s highest wicket-taker ever with 319 wickets in first-class cricket in 72 matches and now is an umpire.

Krishan, who was an off-spinner and batsman, took 69 wickets and scored 1,834 runs in his first-class cricket. The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association recently won the JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament for Trident Cup under Prashant Chopra and with Krishan as coach.