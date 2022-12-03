Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BDC chairperson, social activists from Kashmir joins BJP

BDC chairperson, social activists from Kashmir joins BJP

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 03, 2022 11:29 PM IST

The social workers included Abdul Khaliq Abbasi and Sohail Ahmed Awan, who along with their supporters from Uri, joined the saffron fold

Block development council (BDC) chairperson from Baramulla’s Bijhama, Khurshid Mir, and social activists from Uri joined the BJP here in the presence of party chief Ravinder Raina. (Screengrab from video posted by @ImRavinderRaina on Twitter)
Block development council (BDC) chairperson from Baramulla’s Bijhama, Khurshid Mir, and social activists from Uri joined the BJP here in the presence of party chief Ravinder Raina. (Screengrab from video posted by @ImRavinderRaina on Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Block development council (BDC) chairperson from Baramulla’s Bijhama, Khurshid Mir, and social activists from Uri joined the BJP here in the presence of party chief Ravinder Raina.

The social workers included Abdul Khaliq Abbasi and Sohail Ahmed Awan, who along with their supporters from Uri, joined the saffron fold.

Raina said Mir has a stronghold in all communities of the north Kashmir districts.

“The joining of Mir, Abbasi and Awan is going to strengthen the party at the grassroots level,” he added.

“Such enormous support of people for the BJP is a clear indication that the party is going to form government in the next assembly elections and J&K will have a BJP chief minister,” Raina said.

Mir said they are sure that only the BJP is serving the society and nation, and they have now joined the right platform to serve people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out