Belgian paraglider died after failing to release reserve chute: Officials on Bir Billing mishap

The Belgian paraglider who had on Tuesday lost his life in a mishap at Bir Billing was unable to release the reserve parachute following a mid-air collision with another pilot, tourism department officials said. The reserve parachute’s failed release led to the fatal crash-landing. (File)

The reserve parachute’s failed release led to the fatal crash-landing. The other paraglider, a Polish national who was injured in the incident, meanwhile, was able to land safely after successfully deploying his reserve parachute.

Both men involved in the accident on Tuesday were solo pilots. The accident took place in Bir Billing, a popular paragliding site, as approximately 10 solo pilots were attempting to gain altitude by riding the same thermal air currents, which are rising columns of warm air that provide lift and energy for flight.

Tourism department officials said the two pilots were among the group of 10 and collided mid-air in the process. While the injured pilot managed a safe landing, the deceased pilot, Patrice Feyaerts’ reserve chute did not open in time, resulting in the fall.

Notably, the officials said the Belgian pilot was not registered with the Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) for the upcoming Paragliding World Cup, which is set to begin from November 2.

The tourism department has also sought a report from the supervisor deployed by the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) to monitor paragliding activities in Bir Billing. Kangra tourism deputy director Vinay Dhiman said, “Protocols should be followed and it should not be breached to avoid such accidents from happening.”

Bir-Billing, the world’s second highest paragliding site, is ranked among the top paragliding sites of the world and attracts thousands of paragliding enthusiasts from across the world every year.

Notably, three foreign paragliders who took off from Bir Billing had last week been rescued by using a chopper after they were stranded in the high-altitude mountains of Kullu district.

The safety of paragliders has remained one of the prime concerns in Kangra as several deaths have been reported in recent years. A paragliding accident had in April claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in the high hills of Dhauladhar range. She had taken off from Bir-Billing, flying and reportedly crash-landed near Thati village in Baijnath tehsil.

In October last year, a Polish paraglider, who took off from Bir went missing near Dharamshala and his body was later retrieved. Similarly, a Russian pilot was killed in a paragliding mishap in October in Palampur. Earlier in 2022, two deaths in paragliding activities were reported in Kangra district.