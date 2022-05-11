Bhagwant Mann announces single window in all districts in Punjab for industrial clearances
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the state government will set up single window in every district to ensure speedy clearances to industrialists.
During an interactive meeting with industrialists here, Mann said these single windows will enable the industrialists to get clearances for their projects in a prompt, smooth and hassle-free manner. He said they will not have to run from pillar to post to get clearances, thereby saving lot of time, money and energy. “The government is duty bound to facilitate the investors and entrepreneurs in a big way,” he told them.
Showcasing Punjab as “the most favourable investment destination”, the CM said the state government is roping in industrial tycoons from across the country to set up their ventures in the state. “While industrialists will get a platform to expand, industrial growth will also open new vistas of employment for the youth,” he said. Mann further said that this will help in reversing the trend of Punjabi youth going abroad in search of green pastures thereby checking brain drain. “The day is not far when, with your help, Punjab will be transformed into a hub of industrial growth and employment opportunities,” he said. Anirudh Tewari, additional chief secretary to chief minister (ACSCM) A Venu Prasad, and bureau of investment promotion, chief executive officer KK Yadav were among those present.
-
Drugs case: SC refuses to entertain Majithia’s plea for quashing FIRs
New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked Majithia to move the division bench of Punjab and Haryana high court for relief.
-
18-year-old girl falls prey to snatcher in Chandigarh
In yet another snatching case in Chandigarh, a motorcyclist took away the purse of an 18-year-old girl in Sector 34 on Monday evening. Bhumika, hailing from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, told the police that she is a student at SD College, Sector 32, and lives in Sector 34. She said her purse contained ₹4,000 in cash and important documents. Police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to trace and nab the accused.
-
IB issues warning over ISI-formed ‘Lashker-e-Khalsa’
The Intelligence Bureau has warned other intelligence agencies concerned and state police over the formation of the group “Lashker-e-Khalsa”, which is active on social media to recruit people. The intelligence inputs read that the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) has made a social media presence in the name of LeK to establish a new group and recruit people to destabilise peace in the country.
-
Old Age Samman Allowance: Haryana VB initiates fresh probe into DBT irregularities
Five years after financial irregularities were highlighted in direct benefit transfer of the Old Age Samman Allowance (2011-12), the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has initiated a fresh probe into the allegations. The vigilance bureau has directed all district social welfare officers (DSWOs) in the state to furnish details of beneficiaries who availed the old-age pension scheme between April 2011 to March 2012 to determine whether there were any fake or ineligible beneficiaries.
-
Patti MC’s ex-chief among 4 Congressmen booked for ‘breaking open’ sealed shop
Four Congress leaders, including Patti municipal council's former president Dalbir Singh Sekhon, have been booked for allegedly breaking open a shop which was sealed over allegations of illegal encroachment. Some unidentified persons have also been booked. Congress' former Patti MLA Harminder Singh Gill said the action was a result of political vendetta. On April 19, a no-confidence motion was passed against Dalbir Singh Sekhon in the presence of Patti MLA Laljit Singh Bhullar.
