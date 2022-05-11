Bhagwant Mann announces single window in all districts in Punjab for industrial clearances

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that the state government will set up single window in every district to ensure speedy clearances to industrialists.

During an interactive meeting with industrialists here, Mann said these single windows will enable the industrialists to get clearances for their projects in a prompt, smooth and hassle-free manner. He said they will not have to run from pillar to post to get clearances, thereby saving lot of time, money and energy. “The government is duty bound to facilitate the investors and entrepreneurs in a big way,” he told them.

Showcasing Punjab as “the most favourable investment destination”, the CM said the state government is roping in industrial tycoons from across the country to set up their ventures in the state. “While industrialists will get a platform to expand, industrial growth will also open new vistas of employment for the youth,” he said. Mann further said that this will help in reversing the trend of Punjabi youth going abroad in search of green pastures thereby checking brain drain. “The day is not far when, with your help, Punjab will be transformed into a hub of industrial growth and employment opportunities,” he said. Anirudh Tewari, additional chief secretary to chief minister (ACSCM) A Venu Prasad, and bureau of investment promotion, chief executive officer KK Yadav were among those present.