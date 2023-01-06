Bhagwant Mann promises desks in all Punjab schools in a year, better sanitation

Promising to overhaul the education system in the state, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said there will not be a single school left in the state which will be devoid of benches in a year’s time. He also announced the setting up of 117 schools of eminence across the state. Likewise, he said that within a year, all schools will have separate toilets for girls and boys.

Urging the school teachers to go and teach in rural areas and not be reluctant when posted away from their home stations, Mann said village schools are calling out to the teachers for their invaluable guidance.

“I am the son of a teacher and know well the value of one. Sadly, teachers are not willing to go and teach in the villages. If you do not have a home there, rent a room and stay, it will earn you a lot of respect,” he said to the teachers, calling them ‘second parents.’

The chief minister, while handing over job letters to 3,910 master cadre teachers at PAU here, said that after the formation of the government, he had promised that 25,000 jobs will be given during the first year of their tenure.

Mann further said the government has made a policy that as a teacher gains experience (in villages), he or she will then be posted closer to the family. “Please do not approach MLAs for transfers, instead make the best use of your time teaching in schools in villages,” he said.

Mann also said all the government schools in the state will have sanitation facilities, and a campus manager and a watchman will be deployed in every school.

“An amount of ₹141 crore has been released for the same,” he said.

As part of their learning, the names of 66 school principals have been finalised for an educational trip to Singapore to study their education system, he said, adding that such programs will continue.

He also said that school buses to be provided to schools in villages so that teachers and students do not face any difficulty in transportation.

The CM said that in the education sector recruitment of 6,635 ETT teachers is already going on, adding that a new advertisement for the recruitment of 5,994 other teachers has also been issued. He said that this process will also be completed very soon, transparently and smoothly. Mann added that the state government will also regularise the services of around 23,000 temporary employees shortly.

Mann visits under construction air terminal at Halwara

Halwara: The chief minister on Thursday inspected the ongoing work at the civil air terminal in Halwara and asked the officers to expedite the work so that it is completed at the earliest.

The CM, while inspecting the works, said that the state government has already released ₹50 crore for early completion of the work at the civil air terminal. Emphasizing the early completion of this project, Mann said that this project will further put Punjab on the map of air connectivity and save time, money and energy for commuters.

Mann said that though the project was to be completed by March 31, 2022, it had already skipped its deadline due to the callousness of previous governments.