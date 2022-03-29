Bharat Bandh: Bank officials hold protest at Sector 17, Chandigarh
Members of All India Bank Employees Association, All India Bank Officers Association and Bank Employees Federation of India, as a part of the nationwide Bharat Bandh, organised a protest at the Bank Square in Sector 17 on Monday morning.
Protesters gathered at the Bank of India around 10.30 am and raised slogans. Other unions, including those of LIC employees, postal and income tax department, were also present during the protest.
While some banks remained closed, others carried out operations normally. Crowds were seen at banks, but the public did not face much inconvenience at most places. The protest will continue on Tuesday as well.
Massive rally at Bridge Market
On the call given by the central trade unions and All-India State Government Employees Federation for Bharat Bandh; members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Federation of UT Employees and Workers and employees of LIC, GIS, PSIEC, PSIDC, Tubewell Corporation and industrial units observed a strike and held a rally at the Bridge Market in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. The employees assembled in their offices in the morning and thereafter participated in the joint rally, which was presided over by Kuldeep Singh (CITU), Raghbir Chand (employees federation) and Rajeev Sahgal (LIC).
While addressing the rally, the leaders highlighted the 12-point programme of the central trade unions, including rollback of privatisation of public sector and National Monetisation Pipeline, regularisation of all types of temporary workers, equal pay for equal work, implementation of minimum monthly pay of ₹26,000 and
restoration of old pension scheme, among others.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics