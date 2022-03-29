Bharat Bandh: Bank officials hold protest at Sector 17, Chandigarh

Members of All India Bank Employees Association, All India Bank Officers Association and Bank Employees Federation of India, as a part of the nationwide Bharat Bandh, organised a protest at the Bank Square in Sector 17 on Monday morning.

Protesters gathered at the Bank of India around 10.30 am and raised slogans. Other unions, including those of LIC employees, postal and income tax department, were also present during the protest.

While some banks remained closed, others carried out operations normally. Crowds were seen at banks, but the public did not face much inconvenience at most places. The protest will continue on Tuesday as well.

Massive rally at Bridge Market

On the call given by the central trade unions and All-India State Government Employees Federation for Bharat Bandh; members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Federation of UT Employees and Workers and employees of LIC, GIS, PSIEC, PSIDC, Tubewell Corporation and industrial units observed a strike and held a rally at the Bridge Market in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Monday. The employees assembled in their offices in the morning and thereafter participated in the joint rally, which was presided over by Kuldeep Singh (CITU), Raghbir Chand (employees federation) and Rajeev Sahgal (LIC).

While addressing the rally, the leaders highlighted the 12-point programme of the central trade unions, including rollback of privatisation of public sector and National Monetisation Pipeline, regularisation of all types of temporary workers, equal pay for equal work, implementation of minimum monthly pay of ₹26,000 and

restoration of old pension scheme, among others.