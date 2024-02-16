Bharat bandh today, highways to remain shut in Punjab for 4 hours

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, along with central trade unions, have called for Bharat bandh on Friday to press for their demands before the Union government amid the ongoing protest by the farmers on the Punjab-Haryana borders. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, along with central trade unions, have called for Bharat bandh on Friday to press for their demands before the Union government amid the ongoing protest by the farmers on the Punjab-Haryana borders. (Representational Image/HT Photo)

The SKM is demanding MSP for all crops based on the Swaminathan Commission recommendation, legal guarantee of procurement, debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff and no smart metres. They are also demanded free 300 units of power for farming, for domestic use and for shops and comprehensive crop insurance.

The bandh was called after the “Delhi Chalo” march, spearheaded by splinter group SKM (Non-Political), faced tear gas shells at Shambhu and Khanauri near Ambala and Jind on the Punjab-Haryana border after protesters tried to break police barricades set up by the Haryana Police to stop them from heading to the national capital.

The SKM has urged all like-minded farmer organisations to unite and take part in the bandh. The protest will begin at 6am and end at 4pm. The farmers will also participate in a chakka jam on major roads across the country from noon till 4pm.

Key farm bodies, including BKU (Rajewal), BKU Dakaunda, BKU (Lakhowal), BKU (Qadian), Kirti Kisan Union and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, which are part of the SKM, are taking part in the bandh.

BKU Dakaunda general secretary Jagmohan Singh Dakaunda said bandh call will have countrywide impact.

“Several employees unions, government and private transport bodies, arhtiya associations and other organisation have pledged support to the bandh,” he said.

Emergency services, such as ambulance operations, medical shops, students going for board exams, etc, are unlikely to be affected during the bandh.

BKU urges traders, farmers to support Bharat bandh

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), headed by Rakesh Tikait, has also come in support of Bharat bandh.

Yogesh Sharma, district president of BKU in Muzaffarnagar, said the bandh call had been given by the SKM and the BKU was a part of it. BKU leaders have been asked to stage a dharna at different points in their respective districts for at least two hours.”

“In Muzaffarnagar district, we have identified 14 locations, including national highways, where farmers will stage dharna against the government for two hours from 10am onwards,” he said, adding that vehicular movement will not be affected.

BKU leaders said they extended full support to the protest in Punjab and Haryana, and farmers should be given access to reach Delhi to raise their voice for MSP and other demands.

Punjab Cong extends support

The Punjab Congress will hold statewide demonstrations on Friday in support of the Bharat bandh call. A delegation led by Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring will submit a memorandum to the governor demanding justice for the farmers, according to a spokesperson.

J&K’s PAGD expresses solidarity with farmers

Criticising BJP-led central government’s handling of farmers’ protest, People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) extended support to the Bharat bandh.

PAGD, an amalgam of five political parties -- National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, CPI(M), CPM and Awami National Conference (ANC) -- was formed in 2019 for restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In response to a communication from the SKM seeking our support to their ongoing protest, the leadership of the PAGD is of the view that the demands of the farmers are genuine and we are extending our support to them,” senior CPI(M) leader and spokesperson of the PAGD MY Tarigami told news agency PTI.

He said the leadership, including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and ANC vice-president Muzzafar Shah, also decided to extend support to the nationwide strike called by the SKM along with central trade unions.

Lashing out at the government for using force against the protesting farmers to stop them from moving to Delhi, Tarigami said: “The attitude of the government is unfortunate and authoritarian. Instead of holding purposeful and meaningful dialogue with the representatives of farmers, they are resorting to creating division among the peasants, workers and trade unions, and using authoritarian measures and police force to dislodge them,” he said, adding “enough is enough as claims are not sufficient for addressing issues being faced by people”.

He said renowned scientist MS Swaminathan, who was recently bestowed with country’s highest civilian honour -- the Bharat Ratna -- had recommended an MSP but the government is hesitant to implement his recommendations.

Farmers were assured of withdrawal of all cases registered against them during their prolonged protest last year, but more cases were filed against them, Tarigami said.