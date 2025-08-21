Bhiwani teacher’s death: Haryana hands over probe to CBI, 3rd autopsy conducted

The Haryana government has decided to hand over the probe into the death of a 19-year-old playschool teacher in Bhiwani to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) amid calls for a round-the-clock sit-in if the case is not given to the federal agency. The woman’s third autopsy was conducted at AIIMS, Delhi, on Wednesday.

The teacher’s body was recovered near a canal on August 13, two days after she had gone missing after leaving the school, purportedly to enquire to enquire about admission at a nursing college.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state government and police are working with seriousness and transparency to ensure justice for the teacher and her family. “I am continuously monitoring this case. As per the family’s demand, the state government will hand over this case to the CBI for impartial investigation. Justice will be delivered in the matter,” Saini wrote on X on Wednesday.

The woman’s third autopsy was conducted at AIIMS, Delhi, on Wednesday. Earlier, the post-mortem examinations had been conducted at the Bhiwani Civil Hospital and the PGIMS hospital in Rohtak. Three members of the woman’s family went to Delhi along with Bhiwani police for a post-mortem examination. The body was brought to Bhiwani civil hospital on Wednesday night, following which locals, who had been sitting on a dharna at the woman’s native village Dhani Laxman, called off their protest. “The villagers have ended the protest and the last rites will be conducted on Thursday at 8 am,” farmer leader Suresh Koth said. Haryana women’s panel chief Renu Bhatia also held discussions with local committee members at Dhigawa and assured them that the government is standing in support of the teacher’s family.

Julana MLA Vinesh Phogat also met the woman’s family members.

While the police said she died after consuming pesticide, the teacher’s family had rejected the findings of an initial probe, alleging foul play.

On Tuesday, Dhani Laxman residents had submitted a memorandum to sub-divisional magistrate Manoj Kumar, and urged that a third autopsy be conducted at AIIMS, Delhi. On Tuesday, the authorities had suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS, and dongle services in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts amid outrage as the woman’s family rejected the police findings.