Bhogpur murder case: Mastermind, two others held from Chandigarh

Jalandhar rural police on Thursday arrested the mastermind of Bhogpur murder case and two of his accomplices. The police have also recovered five sophisticated weapons and ammunition from their possession. A case has been registered under relevant sections at Bhogpur police station. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Arun Kumar, Mandeep Kumar and Ranjit Kumar, all residents of Bhogpur in Punjab’s Jalandhar and the seized items include three .32-bore pistols, including the murder weapon, along with six rounds of ammunitions and two country-made arms.

The main accused Arun was apprehended from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, while attempting to flee to Dubai.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that on September 22, Jaspal Singh alias Shalu was shot thrice in the head near Moga Gate in Bhogpur. The victim had died on the spot.

A special team was constituted under SP (investigation) Jasroop Kaur Bath, and DSP Kulwant Singh and inspector Sikander Singh Virk, SHO Bhogpur, to nab the accused.

“We had issued look out circulars (LOCs) at all airports, and through our intelligence network, we managed to trace Arun’s location near the airport,” the SSP said.

“During interrogation, Arun revealed that personal enmity led to the murder of Jaspal. He also informed that the weapons for crime were procured from Ranjit Kumar, a migrant who had been running an interstate arms supply network,” the SSP added.

Later, the police nabbed Ranjit and Mandeep fron near the airport, Khakh said. “Following his arrest, Ranjit confessed to supplying weapons across Punjab,” the SSP said.

A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) (murder), 191(3) (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS and 25/54/59 of Arms Act at Bhogpur police station.

Three persons — Ravi Kumar alias Ravi, Gurjit Singh alias Gurji and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi — had been arrested earlier in connection with the murder.