Bhola drug racket: HC seeks details on Goraya businessman’s health condition

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought details on the health condition of Goraya-based businessman Chunni Lal Gaba, an accused in the 2013 Jagdish Bhola drug racket case.

The order comes days after the Supreme Court had expressed shock over the HC not allowing hearing of Gaba’s bail plea, which was pending for over a year. The apex court had observed that the accused has a right to hearing of his application for bail and the denial of the same is an infringement of his rights and liberty.

According to Gaba, his bail plea is pending since February 28, 2020, and the request for an hearing was not entertained by the high court in view of restricted functioning of courts owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the high court bench of Justice Rajan Gupta observed that the court was informed on February 26 about the precarious medical condition of Gaba and a query was put up before the state’s counsel who sought more time to apprise the court even on the next date of hearing on March 25.

The counsel even sought time on Monday stating that he has no information regarding Gaba’s present medical condition.

The high court has now posted the matter for July 9 and directed that a short affidavit be filed about the businessman’s medical condition. The state’s counsel told the court that it would also be apprised whether Gaba remained incarcerated on the jail premises or was in a hospital during this period.