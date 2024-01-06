Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira sent to judicial custody

Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has been sent to judicial custody by a Kapurthala court on Friday. Bholath Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira

Even as the Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday granted bail to the Congress MLA in a 2015 drugs case, he was arrested by the Kapurthala police in another case for threatening and intimidating witness in the same case.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A case under Sections 195A (threatening any person to give false evidence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered against Khaira on Thursday at the Subhanpur police station on the complaint of Ranjit Kaur, wife of Kashmir Singh, a resident of Dograwal and a witness in the drugs case. Khaira was brought on a production warrant from the Nabha jail to Kapurthala court and was sent to one-day police custody.

Kashmir Singh had recorded a statement against Khaira and other accused in the 2015 NDPS and Arms Act case registered at Jalalabad police station of Fazilka district. After a probe, a case was registered as the complainant apprehended danger to life and liberty of his family members, the FIR stated.

AAP doing vendetta politics: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday hit out at the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for registering another case against Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, accusing it of indulging in the worst form of vendetta politics.

He alleged that this action of the government showed how it was driven by political vengeance and destroying democracy.

“Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and I had planned to go to Kapurthala to meet Khaira and hold a press conference, but I was unwell and could not come back to Punjab from Delhi,” the PPCC chief said in a video statement.

Warring, who was in Delhi for a meeting of the party’s state unit chiefs and CLP leaders on Thursday, said they briefed the central leadership about the deplorable manner in which Khaira was being targeted by the state government.