Bhupinder Hooda urges governor to dissolve Haryana assembly

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday urged the governor to dissolve the state assembly to pave way for elections. Hooda said the BJP government is in a minority in the assembly.

At a briefing, the Congress leader said that the BJP in Haryana has lost people’s trust and mandate.

The leader of the Opposition said that a meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) has been convened on June 10 to discuss political developments, including the party’s move to seek dissolution of the assembly.

The former CM said the Congress vote share increased from about 28% in 2019 to almost 48% this election. Hooda also included 3.94% votes AAP got having contested on one seat, as a part of INDIA bloc. In contrast, he said the BJP’s vote share fell from about 58% in 2019 to 46% in 2024 polls.

“The Congress did not win any Lok Sabha seats in 2019. But has won five out of 10 in 2024 and led in 46 assembly constituencies. The results indicate a strong public mandate for the Congress to form the next government in Haryana,’’ he maintained.

The former CM criticised the BJP for attempting to divide society along caste and religious lines, claiming that the electorate prioritised employment, development, and education.