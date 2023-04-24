Hooda extends support to sportspersons protesting at Jantar Mantar

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday extended support to the sportspersons protesting at Jantar Mantar. Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday extended support to the sportspersons protesting at Jantar Mantar. (ANI File Photo)

While interacting with reporters here, Hooda said, “The players are the pride of our country and have hoisted the country’s flag across the world.”

“It is a matter of great shame that international players have to come on the road and sit on a dharna. Players should get justice because their demand is justified. In such a situation, rising above politics, I have myself demanded justice for the players and will go to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar tomorrow and meet them,” he said.

Hooda said that he has repeatedly demanded an impartial inquiry into all the allegations levelled against the wrestling association. “The government should take immediate action on the complaints of the players,” he added.

Hooda visited several mandis in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts and held talks with farmers, labourers and traders. Hooda said farmers, labourers and commission agents are in distress due to non-payment and lifting of wheat in the mandi.

“Due to non-lifting, today there is less space for keeping wheat in the mandis. Farmers are forced to keep their crops outside the mandi on the roads, even in the cremation grounds,” he added.