Bid to disrupt peace in Punjab on Op Sindoor anniversary:DGP

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday said the back-to-back explosions in Jalandhar and Amritsar were intended to project a narrative of instability on the anniversary of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan last year. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav flanked by Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Amritsar Rural SSP Suhail Qasim Mir (left) at a press conference after inspecting the blast site at Khasa on Wednesday, (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“It’s part of a design to cause disruption and spread fear in Punjab,” he said after inspecting the blast sites and meetings with police, BSF and army officials.

While the Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA) claimed responsibility for the Jalandhar blast, Yadav dismissed the group as “ISI stooges” and a “non-existent organisation”.

In an unverified social media post, the banned KLA termed the blast as an “revenge” for the encounter of Ranjit Singh, a key suspect in the killing of security personnel in Gurdaspur.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, Yadav said: “Some elements want to build a narrative that Punjab is a disturbed state, even though it remains the most peaceful state in the country.”

Stating that Punjab as a frontline state is fighting the nation’s war, he vowed to “crush such elements and not allow them to raise their head”.

Though no definitive link between the two incidents has been established, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were used to detonate the explosives either through timer or remote control.

He added that multiple teams are currently analysing CCTV footage and conducting “tower dump” analysis of phone records to arrest the perpetrators behind what the DGP called “designs to cause disruptions in Punjab”.

Investigators recovered shrapnel from an improvised explosive device (IED) at the Amritsar site, suggesting a timed or remote detonation, while Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa confirmed that forensic teams gathered “explosive swabs” to identify the material used.