Bilaspur mandi supervisor booked for graft

The graft by the Bilaspur mandi supervisor is said to have caused losses to the government, but it is not clear how much loss he has caused
The Bilaspur mandi supervisor has been booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act for the graft. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 02:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

A supervisor of Bilaspur grain market in Yamunanagar has been booked under prevention of corruption act for allegedly conspiring with other people to create a revenue loss to the government, police said on Monday.

As per the complaint lodged by Suman Lata, secretary-cum-executive officer of the market committee, the supervisor Ashul Ratnam had given undue favours to a merchant, Ayush Gupta.

“After hearing an audio recording provided by Gupta, I believe that Ashul hampered the crop procurement to benefit the merchant and himself. Thus, he used his position for illegal acts,” Lata told the police.

However, it was not immediately clear how much loss this led to the government, as Lata remained unavailable for comments.

On being asked about this, the station in-charge of Bilaspur police station, Balbir Singh, said, “This will come up in the investigation process further. She has submitted a pen drive that has been sealed and will be verified as per the process.”

The case was lodged under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Ashul Ratnam.

