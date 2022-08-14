Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday.

Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.

The action has been taken under Article 311 of the Constitution under which the government can sack its employees from service without an enquiry, officials said.

Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, who is the wife of Bitta Karate, was said to be posted in the directorate of rural development. She has been serving as a Jammu and Kashmir administrative services officer. Karate alias Farooq Ahmed Dar - who faces terror charges - is also an accused in the killing of Kashmiri Pandits.

Syed Abdul Mueed, who was working with the department of industries and commerce, JKEDI, is the son of Syed Salahuddin, chief of Pakistan-based terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Officials said that all the four employees were removed from service in line in line with the recommendations of a special task force set up last year by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha to scrutinise and recommend cases for removal from government service, for alleged terror links.

“The lieutenant governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of Syed Abdul Mueed, Manager, IT, JKEDI S/o Syed Mohammad Yusuf alias Syed Salahudin R/o Soibugh, Budgam are such as to warrant his dismissal from service,” the order, signed by principal secretary to Government Administration Department J&K stated.

“The lieutenant governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Syed Abdul Mueed,” it added.

The officials blamed Mueed for his involvement in three terror attacks on JKEDI complex at Sempora in Pampore. The officials also alleged that Ms. Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan has been found involved in providing false information for seeking passport and having links with foreign people

Similar orders were issued to the three other employees.

Officials said that Dr. Muheet Ahmad Bhat has been found involved in propagating secessionist-terrorist agenda in the University of Kashmir, while Majid Hussain Qadri, senior assistant professor in the varsity, has a long association with terror organizations, including LeT and was booked under the Public Safety Act.

So far, at least 30 government employees and officers have been sacked by the administration in the past year due to alleged links with militants.

Last year, the government had also terminated the services of Anees-us-Islam, grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who was working as a research officer at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre. Two sons of Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin were also sacked along with 11 government employees in July last year.

Dismissals trigger criticism

The dismissals attracted sharp criticism from mainstream political parties and employees’ unions, who alleged that the sackings were carried out on “flimsy grounds”.

“Every citizen of India has his or her own rights. A son cannot be held responsible for his father or wife for her husband or a father for his son. Sad that kinship is used as a justification to sack people. This simply is not good. In all humility, I register my disagreement,” tweeted People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone.