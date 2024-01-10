Unidentified armed robbers snatched the car from a Jalandhar-based businessman when he had stopped for refuelling at a petrol station in Adampur on Tuesday morning. Bizman’s car robbed at gunpoint in Punjab’s Adampur

The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump. In the CCTV assailants can be seen overpowering the victim and firing multiple shots in the air before fleeing with the victim’s Maruti Brezza car.

Police said they have started an investigation into the matter. “We are scrutinising the CCTV footages of the nearby areas for identification of the accused. The forensic teams also rushed to the spot to gather technical evidence from the crime spot,” police said. In the video grab, the accused could be seen talking to the victim before assaulting him. The case has been registered under sections of 379-B (robbery) and other sections of the Arms Act.