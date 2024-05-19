BJP aims to replace Constitution, says Manish Tewari

Congress candidate from Chandigarh Manish Tewari on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aimed to replace the Constitution drafted by Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar and wanted to scrap reservations. Congress candidate Manish Tewari addressing a gathering as part of poll campaigning in Maloya on Saturday. (HT photo)

Addressing a public meeting in Maloya on Saturday, Tewari pointed out how BJP leaders like Anant Hegde, Jyoti Mirdha and others had repeatedly said that once the BJP got 400 seats, it will change the country’s Constitution.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The senior Congress leader said aversion to Dr Ambedkar’s Constitution was rooted deep in BJP’s DNA. He said not just the modern-day leaders of the BJP, but their ideological ancestors had always opposed the Constitution and also disrupted the proceedings of the Constituent Assembly.

He said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also suggested doing away with reservations. “Let us nip the evil in the bud, lest it is too late,” he said, while observing that if the Constitution was gone, people will feel and realise what had happened, but it will be too late by then.