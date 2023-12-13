close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP appoints district heads

BJP appoints district heads

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 13, 2023 08:22 AM IST

The list of 70 appointees of ‘prabharis’ (in-charges) and ‘sah-prabharis’ (co-incharges) was made after the approval of party president JP Nadda, the BJP said

BJP appoints district heads (REUTERS)
The BJP on Tuesday announced the appointments of district ‘prabharis’ and ‘sah-prabharis’ of its Punjab unit. The list of 70 appointees of ‘prabharis’ (in-charges) and ‘sah-prabharis’ (co-incharges) was made after the approval of party president JP Nadda, the BJP said. The announcement was made by Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar in a statement. Party leader Fateh Singh Bajwa has been appointed ‘prabhari’ of Amritsar Rural, former MLA KD Bhandari of Amritsar Urban, former minister Surjit Jayani of Bathinda Urban, Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal of Batala, and Rajesh Bagha of Patiala Rural South, the statement said. Harjot Kamal has been appointed ‘prabhari’ of Fatehgarh Sahib, Subhash Sharma of Rupnagar, Sarabjit Singh Makkar of Tarn Taran, Parveen Bansal of Mohali, Mona Jaiswal of Mansa, Rakesh Sharma of Hoshiarpur, Jatinder Mittal of Barnala and Jagdeep Singh Nakai of Fazilka, according to the list.

