BJP blocking state’s borrowing permissions, says CM Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of obstructing Himachal Pradesh’s additional borrowing permissions from the Central government, despite similar permissions being granted during the BJP’s tenure. “State BJP leaders are creating hurdles in obtaining financial approvals from the Centre,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Karsog. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of obstructing Himachal Pradesh’s additional borrowing permissions from the Central government, despite similar permissions being granted during the BJP’s tenure. “State BJP leaders are creating hurdles in obtaining financial approvals from the Centre,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Karsog. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

Sukhu announced several development projects for the Karsog assembly constituency, including upgrading GSSS Karsog to a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School affiliated with CBSE from the next financial year. He also declared the construction of a milk processing plant and a 66-KV substation in the region.

Other announcements included converting Tibban and Pangna schools into CBSE institutions, opening new Patwar Circles at Sanarli, Mated and Baneda, and improving the Tattapani–Bakhrout road. Sukhu said adequate funds would be provided to complete the ITI building where courses in artificial intelligence and machine learning will soon be introduced. A radiologist will also be appointed at Karsog Hospital shortly.

Sukhu alleged that the Centre withheld ₹1,600 crore in loan assistance after the state reinstated the old pension scheme (OPS). He also refuted BJP’s claims that women were not receiving ₹1,500 under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojna, saying the amount was being distributed in phases.

Criticising the previous BJP government, Sukhu said, “They constructed buildings worth ₹1,000 crore just to benefit contractors. An ITI building worth ₹40 crore in Chhatri and Siraj has only 18 students.”

Sukhu also announced ₹7 lakh each for 94 families whose homes were completely damaged in recent monsoon disasters and distributed ₹18 lakh to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes, reaffirming his government’s commitment to transparency and public welfare.

Make every school, village tobacco-free: CM

Launching the 60 day Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday directed all deputy commissioners, departments and local bodies to make every school and village tobacco-free.

Sukhu launched the campaign of the state’s health department from his official residence Oak Over on Saturday. Launching the campaign he said that all schools, colleges and universities are required to strictly adhere to the “Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions Guidelines.”

Sukhu said, “It is another important initiative of the state government to protect youth from the ill-effects of tobacco besides other psychotropic drugs. The campaign will run for 60 days, till December 8, 2025 with special focus on awareness, prevention, and strict enforcement of tobacco control laws which prohibits smoking in public places, bans tobacco advertising, sales to minors, and requires warnings on product packaging.”

The chief minister said that the state government was committed to completely eliminate all forms of tobacco use including e-cigarettes and hookah bars.

Sukhu flags off 26 new advanced life support ambulances

Aiming towards strengthening emergency medical services in the state, the chief minister along with health minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil flagged off 26 new advanced life support ambulances adding to the already existing fleet 241 of National Ambulance Service-108 (NSA).

These ambulances are equipped with 19 life-saving healthcare equipment, including transport ventilators, ECG machines, emergency ambu bags, oxygen cylinders and blood pressure monitoring machines. The medical technicians for emergency medical care will be available 24X7 with these ambulances.

These ambulances were being deployed at all the government medical college hospitals, district hospitals, civil hospitals and other remote locations for the patients during emergencies. Sukhu said that these new advanced life support ambulances will certainly improve healthcare services.