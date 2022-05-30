BJP fields Dalit face Krishan Lal Panwar for Rajya Sabha seat
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday declared Krishan Lal Panwar, former transport minister and a Dalit leader, as its candidate from Haryana for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections.
The last date for filing nominations is May 31 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 3. The 90-members of the Haryana assembly will be the electors and counting of votes will be held on June 10 when the biennial election will be held for two seats in Haryana.
The 64- year-old, who is a matriculate, had unsuccessfully contested the October 2014 assembly elections as a BJP nominee.
Panwar, a five-time MLA, represented Israna (reserve) constituency (2014-2019) in Panipat district after he left the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and won on a BJP ticket in the 2014 assembly elections.
Known as a party hopper, he represented the Assandh assembly in 1991, 1996 and 2000, and Israna segment in 2009 and 2014. Once he had joined the Samata Party and went on to become an MLA from Assandh.
After creation of Israna constituency (reserved), he again won on INLD ticket in 2009. However, in 2014, when INLD denied him ticket, he joined the BJP and won. The BJP had rewarded him with the cabinet berth.
Two of the five Upper House seats in Haryana will fall vacant on August 1 when the term of media baron Subhash Chandra and Delhi-based BJP leader Dushyant Gautam will end.
In view of the strength of political parties in the state assembly, the BJP (40 MLAs) is set to win at least one seat, while the other seat is likely to be picked by the Congress which has 32 MLAs in the House.
Cong fields Ajay Maken from Haryana
Congress has fielded senior leader Ajay Maken from Haryana for Rajya Sabha.
Maken was the youngest person to become the speaker of a state legislative assembly in 2003-04, when he assumed the role in Delhi. He has served two Lok Sabha terms as an MP from 2004-2010, and three terms as an MLA between 1993 to 2004.
In 2004, when the UPA government assumed office in Centre, he was the Union minister for urban affairs and sports. He also held the position of minister of state for home affairs and minister of state for urban development.
In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Maken had contested from the New Delhi constituency and lost to BJP’s Meenakshi Lekhi.
Meanwhile, the party has also fielded chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala from Rajasthan.
-
Yamunanagar extortion bid: Two members of Narender Rana gang held from UP
Almost a week after a Yamunanagar-based merchant allegedly received extortion calls demanding ₹50 lakh and subsequently shots were fired at merchant Sumit Narula's shop for not doing so, police on Sunday arrested two men for their involvement in the crime. The accused were identified as Sagar and Dushyant, of Saharanpur and members of purported gangster Narender Rana's gang, from Uttar Pradesh. The duo was presented before a court and taken into four-day remand.
-
NRI man booked for raping daughter-in law in Ludhiana
An NRI has been booked for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law after sedating her. The victim, who is a resident of Nangal Khurd village, stated that the accused is settled in Canada and she had married his son on December 18, 2018. The woman said that her father-in-law had returned to his native village, Abuwal, on November 11, 2019. ASI Gurcharan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a hunt is on for his arrest.
-
BJP govt delaying handing over Rohtak village land: Rohtak MP
BJP MP from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma on Sunday shifted the Brahmin Sabha land dispute from Rohtak to Karnal. Sharma, who represented the Brahmin-dominated Karnal Lok Sabha seat twice in 2004 and 2009 for Congress, was addressing a gathering at a programme of a local Brahmin Sabha in the presence of sitting BJP MP Sanjay Bhatia. MP Bhatia faces protest BJP's Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia faced protests from members of the community.
-
Will not spare anyone involved in corruption: Khattar at Sirsa rally
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government has given jobs in a transparent manner. Also, nearly 1,100 persons have been booked for their involvement in unfair means in recruitment process. Addressing a rally in Sirsa, CM Khattar said 800 persons, who were involved in unfair means in recruitment process, were arrested and 300 are absconding. Khattar added that the BJP nominees will win the upcoming civic bodies polls.
-
Haryana will soon witness a huge political storm: Kejriwal at Kurukshetra rally
Sounding the poll bugle ahead of next month's MC elections in Haryana, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people of Haryana to give him 'one chance' to bring change in the lives of the 'aam aadmi', saying Haryana will soon witness a big political storm. Addressing a public rally, 'Ab Badlega Haryana' I Kurukshetra, Kejriwal promises to improve education, health and infrastructure in the state by eliminating corruption.
