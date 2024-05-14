BJP govt did not fulfil Ahirs’ demand of regiment formation: Ex-CM Hooda

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by accusing it of not accepting the long pending demand for the creation of an ‘Ahir Regiment’ in the Indian Army. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, along with party candidate from Gurgaon Raj Babbar, during a rally in Rewari on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the people in Rewari in support of party candidate from Gurgaon Raj Babbar, Hooda said the BJP leaders did not support the state youths when they were protesting against Agniveer scheme and failed to fulfil their demand.

“The BJP has lost the right to seek the votes of the people of Ahirwal because it has broken the hopes of the youth by implementing schemes like Agniveer and rejecting the demand for Ahir regiment. BJP leaders have maintained unfortunate silence on every important occasion, the entire Ahirwal is suffering the consequences of this. But this time, Raj Babbar will become a strong voice of Gurugram Lok Sabha and Congress will fulfil all demands of the youth of Ahirwal,” he said.

On this occasion, senior party leader Captain Ajay Yadav said there is a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP.

“Our party is fighting to save the Constitution and the BJP intends to destroy it. In such a situation, people will vote for the Congress which will protect the Constitution and democracy,” he added.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said the difference between the BJP and Congress can be clearly understood from their election campaign.

“The Congress is focusing on the issues of employment, education, health, inflation and providing relief from crime. On the other hand, the BJP is engaged in misleading the public with religious and misleading issues, far away from the basic issues,” he said.

Party candidate Raj Babbar alleged that the BJP has ignored Gurugram on every front. “This government is neither able to provide a safe environment to the people of this Lok Sabha, nor employment to the youth, or clean water or air to the citizens. The voters have now made up their mind to defeat the BJP candidate from Gurgaon,” he said.