BJP govt’s negligence led to loss for farmers: Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the state has failed to ensure smooth procurement of wheat in the markets.

In a statement, the leader of Opposition said that even tarpaulin and gunny bags were not made available to protect the crops from rain. “The negligence of the BJP government has once again ruined the hard work of the farmers. Farmers have been waiting for their turn for many days and the government is playing with its web portal. There are no arrangements for regular purchase and lifting of food grains in the markets. Farmers are also not being paid and the claims of the government to make payments within 72 hours have been found to be hollow,” said Hooda.

He said despite advance warnings by the Meteorological department, the state government was found sleeping. “Due to lack of lifting, the markets were filled to the brim with grains. The farmers have no option but to dump their wheat on the roads,” he said.

Hooda said the crop is lying in the open and getting drenched again and again. A huge amount of wheat has been washed away with water. The BJP government is directly responsible for the loss caused to the farmers, he said.