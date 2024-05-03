 BJP, JJP leaders face farmers’ ire during canvassing in Hisar - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
BJP, JJP leaders face farmers’ ire during canvassing in Hisar

BySunil Rahar, Rohtak
May 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST

JJP candidate from Hisar Naina Chautala faced farmers wrath at Tarkha village in Jind’s Uchana assembly segment, which is represented by her son Dushyant Chautala

Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and their erstwhile coalition partner Jannayak Janata party (JJP) leaders faced villagers’ ire in Hisar Parliamentary seat on Thursday.

BJP candidate from Hisar Ranjit Chautala witnessed farmers’ anger when he visited Niyana and Kharar Alipur villages in the district. (HT Photo)
BJP candidate from Hisar Ranjit Chautala witnessed farmers’ anger when he visited Niyana and Kharar Alipur villages in the district. (HT Photo)

JJP candidate from Hisar Naina Chautala faced farmers wrath at Tarkha village in Jind’s Uchana assembly segment, which is represented by her son Dushyant Chautala. The local residents showed black flags to her and shouted slogans against her party. However, the Badhra MLA tried to pacify the farmers by holding her hands and sought an apology, if her party has done any mistake in the last four-and-a-half years.

JJP general secretary Digvijay Chautala also faced similar protest at Siwani Bolan village in Hisar as farmers did not allow him to enter the village. A group of local farmers told Digvijay that his family and the party were enjoying power when the farmers’ were stopped from marching towards Delhi and their path was blocked by digging up iron nails. Digvijay met the farmers and tried to give answer to their queries. However, when farmers’ continued raising slogans against him, he left for Kuleri village.

BJP candidate from Hisar Ranjit Chautala witnessed farmers’ anger when he visited Niyana and Kharar Alipur villages in the district. The protesters led by women at Niyana village shouted slogans against Chautala when he reached village community centre for canvassing. The local residents continued shouting slogans against him when he started his speech and due to sloganeering he left the speech and moved for the next village.

At Sarsod village in Hisar’s Barwala assembly segment, the locals asked Ranjit why he did not fulfil his promise of providing solar and tube well connection. Responding to villagers’ queries, Ranjit said he does not remember when he visited the village last time. To which, the locals told him that he visited the village six months ago and made these promises.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP, JJP leaders face farmers' ire during canvassing in Hisar
