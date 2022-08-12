BJP politicising national flag: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for ‘politicising’ the national flag and accused it of using coercive measures to force people to buy and hoist the Tricolour.
The BJP has taken out various rallies along with the national flag across Jammu and Kashmir which were joined by local leaders of the party.
“Tricolour isn’t just a flag, but a symbol of struggle and sacrifices made by Indians, including the Congress, to earn this freedom. But, the BJP hasn’t just politicised but also highjacked it as if Indians didn’t honour the flag before,” Mehbooba, who is also the president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said.
She also blamed the BJP for ‘lowering’ the prestige of national flag.
“In Kashmir, the BJP has demeaned and lowered its prestige further by using all types of coercive measures to force people to purchase & hoist it,” she said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur in a statement said that ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is no more just a directive. “It has become a passion and given overwhelming response from people at district levels across Kashmir,” he added.
“Huge response is a big slap on the face of those who opposed the move. Time is not far when none other than the people of Kashmir will hoist Tiranga atop houses of those who claimed no one will hold the Tricolour if Article 370 was rolled back. Kashmir is changing for sure,” Thakur said.
-
Woman’s husband, in-laws held for assault, demanding dowry in Noida
A 36-year-old woman resident of a high-rise society in Noida's Sector 122 has alleged that her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law physically assaulted her. Police registered an FIR and arrested the three suspects on Friday, said officials. According to police, the complainant works at a private firm in Noida. She alleged that her husband and in-laws started pressuring her over dowry a few months after her marriage.
-
8-year-old dies after stray cattle pin her against wall in Noida
An eight-year-old girl who was grievously injured when two stray cows fighting in the middle of the road hit Jacqueline's in Salarpur village near Sector 49 in Noida, died during treatment on Friday morning at a hospital in Delhi, police said. One of the cows pinned Jacqueline against a wall with its horns. A resident of Sector 78, Brijesh Sharma added that cattle are not just causing harm to life but are also a traffic hazard and often cause bottlenecks.
-
25-year-old woman held for murdering husband in Greater Noida
A 25-year-old woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly strangulating Mamta's husband to death in Surajpur area of Greater Noida, police said. According to Awdhesh Kumar, station house officer of Surajpur police station, the suspect has been identified as Mamta, who allegedly murdered her husband Ramkumar. The couple hailed from Bareilly district and was living in a rented accommodation in Devla village in Surajpur.
-
Following heavy rains and discharge of water from dams, the Maharashtra government has deployed a NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) team at Sangli district as a precautionary measure. The state government has taken the step as Sangli and Kolhapur districts are flood-prone areas. A NDRF team from Pune left for Sangli on Friday afternoon, met Walwa tehsildar Pradeep Ubale and discussed steps to be taken to prevent loss of human and property.
-
U.P. government reaches out to digital content creators to promote tourist destinations
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government has reached out to YouTubers, bloggers and social media influencers in a bid to put tourist destinations of the state on the international stage. The U.P. government is contacting these social media influencers of all countries through their embassies in New Delhi. BUNDELKHAND TO BE IN FOCUS Agra, Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Lucknow are the first choice of tourists visiting the state.
