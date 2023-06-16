Nadda in Chandigarh to mark Jan Sampark Abhiyan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, who is on his two-day visit to Chandigarh, on Thursday met Arjuna awardee and international shooter Anjum Moudgil, entrepreneur Dr Sanjeev Juneja and held meeting with party workers. Nadda is here to meet people to mark Jan Sampark Abhiyan. BJP national president JP Nadda with Olympian and Arjuna Awardee, shooter Anjum Moudgil at her residence in Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The BJP president had reached Chandigarh on the completion of nine years of the Modi government under the ongoing Jan Maha Sampark Abhiyan across the country. During his visit, Nadda engaged in discussion with the residents throughout the day.

Nadda, while meeting with Moudgil at her residence in Sector 37 informed that the BJP government has made a lot of changes in the sports policy of India in the last nine years and has strengthened the sports infrastructure so that players can perform excellently at the international levels.

He said player like Anjum is a role model for junior players. She should inspire other players as a role model so that they also serve the country by reaching the international levels and make India proud by winning medals in the Olympics.

In this series of meeting, Nadda also visited Chandigarh’s young first generation entrepreneur and owner of Dr Ortho Sanjeev Juneja, and his family members at his residence.

While congratulating Juneja for his successful startup, he asked him to motivate more youth of the country for self-employment.

After that Nadda met BJP’s district mandal workers over tiffin meeting and discussed about the composition of the organisation in the Mandal, strength and how much benefits general public got from the works done by the Modi government.

Ex-MP celebrates 71st b’day, Nadda, Punjab, Hry guv congratulates him

Former member of Parliament Satya Pal Jain celebrated his 71st birthday on Thursday in presence of Nadda, Banwari Lal Purohit, governor of Punjab, Bandaru Dattatreya, governor of haryana, Saudan Singh, national vice-president of the BJP, Anil Jain, MP and Shriniwasallu, organisation secretary of the BJP.

The “Ashirwad Samaroh” was held at the Law Bhawan in Sector 37, which was organised by the centre for legislative studies, which was conducted by Davesh Moudgil, ex-mayor and secretary of the institute.

Nadda said Jain is an asset to the BJP, who has served the party for a very long time. He said that Jain has proved his talent not only in legal field but in social and parliamentary life.