News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP ready to root out Congress, AAP in Punjab: State party chief Jakhar

BJP ready to root out Congress, AAP in Punjab: State party chief Jakhar

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 04, 2023 06:42 AM IST

BJP’ Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar on Sunday said the thumping victory of the BJP in three major states has left the Opposition decimated as the voters have cast their vote for the astute acumen of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab president Sunil Jakhar along with party leaders and workers, in Chandigarh on Sunday. (ANI)
Addressing a press conference here, Jakhar, while taking a dig at the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, said false promises, intimidation and use of derogatory language for the BJP was the fatal mistake as people are aware that when it comes to economic development and safeguarding the interests of the nation, there is no match to Modi. “The Prime Minister’s vision and policies will be taken to every small nook and corner of Punjab. We are ready to root out the Congress and AAP in the state in the coming elections,” he added.

Answering a query on the future of Congress, Jakhar said the party will be wiped out in Punjab and the much-hyped INDIA bloc will be in a shambles soon.

