BJP setting communal narrative: Congress minority dept chairman

Imran Partapgarhi, chairman of the minority wing of All Indian Congress Committee (AICC), on Sunday criticised the BJP, stating that it was trying to set a communal narrative
Published on Nov 07, 2021 09:47 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Imran Partapgarhi, chairman of the minority wing of All Indian Congress Committee (AICC), on Sunday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that it was trying to set a communal narrative.

Partapgarhi, who was addressing a public meeting at Manimajra, called upon the people of Chandigarh to defeat the BJP in the municipal corporation elections scheduled next month.

Pawan Kumar Bansal, former Union minister and treasurer of AICC, also addressed the gathering. He said the BJP has no economic policy and people of the country are suffering because of its faulty policies.

Subhash Chawla, city Congress chief, said that the BJP-led MC has emptied the coffers of the civic body and backtracked on all its promises.

