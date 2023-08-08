Himachal: BJP slams Sukhu for ‘insensitive’ remarks on outsourced employees

Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday slammed chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for his “firing them from their job is not a big issue” remark on outsourced employees stating that “it reflects his insensitivity towards the suppressed people.” HT Image

Sukhu on Monday, responding to the allegations levelled by three outsourced employees of National Health Mission (NHM), said the outsourced employees are hired through private companies and sometimes they are fired from their job, so that is not a big thing and their grievances will be heard.

The NHM has alleged that they were fired from their job for refusing to work at secretary (health) M Sudha Devi’s residence. One of the disabled woman employees comes from a far-flung area. The employees said they had also complained to the CM but to no avail.

“What could be more unfortunate is that the CM, instead of taking an action against the officer, he is protecting her, while grievances of the employees went unheard,” BJP’s media co-coordinator Sanjay Sharma said in a statement issued here.

“It is the same government that came to power promising one lakh jobs every year but now is failing to protect the interests of the employees,” he added.

“The CM should explain as to if someone has been hired through a company is he, not an employee and is it, not the duty of the government to safeguard his or her interests,” said Sharma.

Sharma said this was not the first instance of officers forcing the employees to do their household chores.

“The secretary (health), who is already under scanner for her role in a PDS scam in Tamil Nadu when she was on deputation, should be immediately removed from the post and the CM should also apologise for his comments,” he demanded.