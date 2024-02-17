BJP suppressing peaceful protest of farmers: PPCC chief Warring

Members of the Punjab and Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committees on Friday staged a protest outside the Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Sector 3, over the “suppression of the farmers’ peaceful protest”. Leaders of the Punjab and Chandigarh units of the Congress staging a protest near the Haryana BJP office in Sector 3, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Around 50 protesters, who were demanding the arrest of Haryana home minister Anil Vij, were detained and taken to the Sector 11 police station. They were released after two hours.

Addressing the gathering, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “Itis imperative that the pledges made by the Narendra Modi-led BJP administration during the initial farmers’ protest be honoured. Treating the ‘ann daata’ of our nation worse than terrorists is unconscionable. The Modi government has regrettably exacerbated the nation’s condition to a degree reminiscent of circumstances witnessed in Pakistan.”

The PPCC chief said, “Our nation stands alone in witnessing the disruption of peaceful protests through such egregious employment of force. How can the suppression of a peaceful demonstration be justified through the use of drones and firearms? This constitutes an abuse of power by the BJP-led administration and constitutes a stark instance of police brutality.”

Chandigarh Congress president Harmohinder Singh Lucky said that the anti-farmer attitude of the Modi government led to the martyrdom of over 700 farmers during the year-long agitation in 2021.

Lucky accused the Union government of conspiring to destroy the farmers economically by increasing the input cost of farming and making it unviable for the hardworking farming community of the country.

The protest was spearheaded by PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and saw the presence of senior leaders, including working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, former MLA Pawan Aadhia, former MLA Hardial Singh Kambhoj, Punjab Youth Congress president Mohit Mohindra and NSUI Punjab president Isherpreet Singh Sidhu.