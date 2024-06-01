BJP will be wiped out of Haryana in Lok Sabha polls: Former CM Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be wiped out of Haryana in the parliamentary polls and the Congress will make a clean sweep in the state. Haryana former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (HT File Photo)

Interacting with media at his residence in Rohtak, Hooda said that the people have made up their mind to oust BJP from Haryana and now saffron party leaders are making excuses to cover up their defeat.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The allegations of bogus voting by the former Haryana CM indicates that BJP will rout in Haryana. In frustration of defeat, the former chief minister is threatening officers and employees,” he added.

Hooda also expressed gratitude to the people of Haryana for ensuring peaceful voting.

“The BJP leaders are now making baseless allegations of bogus voting. Their agents were present at every polling booth. No agent made any such complaint on the spot,” he said.

“The BJP would be wiped out of the south and will be reduced to half in the North. BJP’s graph is falling. After the general elections, Haryana people are ready to teach BJP a lesson in the assembly elections as well,” he added.

Hooda said that a party which does not have a majority has no right to remain in power.

“The Congress party has urged the governor to dissolve the government and make arrangements for assembly elections in the state soon,” he added