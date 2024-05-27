BJP will implement ‘one nation, one election’ in next term: Rajnath

BATHINDA BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur with Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and others during a rally in Bathinda on Sunday. (Sanjeev Kumar /HT)

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will implement “one nation, one election” if the party returns to power.

Addressing the ‘Fateh Rally’ in support of BJP candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat Parampal Kaur Sidhu, the Union minister said the simultaneous elections will also bring down costs.

“We are committed to introducing ‘one nation, one election’ within next five years after reassuming the power at the Centre,” Rajnath said.

Former national president of the saffron party, Rajnath expressed concern over organised crimes, drug trade and illegal sand mining in Punjab and blamed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for not doing enough to curb it.

“The Punjab chief minister is busy at his Dilli Darbar while ignoring his prime duty back home. It is a sad state of affairs that the Punjab government has no control over criminals and the law-and-order situation has deteriorated to an alarming level,” he said, urging voters to support the BJP to improve governance in Punjab.

“Internal security under the Narendra Modi government has improved and barring Kashmir, no terrorist activities are reported from any other part of the country. The BJP can resolve the problem of drugs, illicit liquor trade and other criminal activities in a similar manner,” he added.

Rajnath said the Modi government follows the tenants of the first Sikh master Guru Nanak while framing public policies.

Rallying support for Parampal Kaur, the minister said: “Our Bathinda candidate, a former IAS officer, has an impressive academic and professional background and she is capable of understanding and highlighting the core issues.”

Hitting out at the INDIA bloc, the Union minister said fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, the Opposition indulged in levelling frivolous allegations against the BJP that it would change the constitution.

Manpreet skips rally

Former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal did not attend the first election rally of the BJP candidate. Manpreet, who had suffered a heart attack in March, was seen canvassing for the BJP candidates from the adjoining seats of Ferozepur and Faridkot in the last couple of days but he skipped the rally on his home turf.

Addressing a rally in Khanna, Rajnath appealed to residents to vote for party’s nominee from Fatehgarh Sahib Geja Ram Valmiki to help the BJP to achieve the target of 400+ seats.

Targeting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajnath said the man, who is habitual of levelling allegations against others is not ready to resign from the post even after being jailed in the excise scam.

Rajnath also targeted Kejriwal over his silence over assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

He also took on the Punjab government over law-and-order situation.

Inputs from HTC Ludhiana