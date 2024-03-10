BJP will win 10 seats in Haryana to reach “400 paar”: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP’s national general secretary and cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh government Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that his party will win all 10 seats in Haryana in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Kailash Vijayvargiya during a Lok Sabha cluster meeting of Ambala, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat seats at Kurukshetra University. (HT Photo)

Vijayvargiya was in Kurukshetra to chair a Lok Sabha cluster meeting of Ambala, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat seats at Kurukshetra University.

He said, that to reach the target of winning 400 Lok Sabha seats to make Narendra Modi as the the Prime Minister of India for the third term, the state needs to win all seats.

“I believe, the double-engine government has worked for the development of the state and I’m sure BJP will win all seats,” he added.

The BJP stalwart further said that the announcement of candidates from the state is likely after the Sunday meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Lok Sabha in-charge and school education minister Kanwar Pal, Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Panwar, minister of state Kamlesh Dhandha and MLAs from all seats.

The saffron party has been batting on “Abki Baar 400 Paar” and “Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar” ahead of the General Elections.