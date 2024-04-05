BJP Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans holds roadshow, faces farmers’ ire

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate Hans Raj Hans kickstarted his poll campaign with a roadshow at Faridkot on Thursday. However, the singer-turned-politician had to face the farmer’s protest during the event. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate Hans Raj Hans kickstarted his poll campaign with a roadshow at Faridkot on Thursday

BJP has shifted Hans, who is an MP from Delhi’s North-West constituency, to Faridkot.

On Thursday, the singer reached Faridkot and paid obeisance at Gurdwara Tila Baba Farid. During his address, Hans sang Baba Farid verses and said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent me here to serve people. I am not here to protest against anyone or say anything negative. I am here for the love of people.”

Meanwhile, the members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), BKU (Krantikari) and Kirti Kisan Union raised slogans against BJP and showed black flags to Hans during his roadshow as a protest for not fulfilling farmer’s demands and crackdown at Punjab-Haryana borders. The farmer’s protest was in line with Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s decision to ‘protest’ against the saffron party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Reacting to protests, Hans said even during the 2021 protests, he stayed balanced in his approach. “Singhu and Tikri borders were in my constituency, I continuously reached there and distributed langar even if I was scolded for it,” he said.

Kirti Kisan Union vice-president Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala said: “We will strongly oppose the BJP candidates. The BJP government has run away from their commitments, which they have given in 2021. We will campaign against them and ask people to punish them for betraying farmers.”

BKU (Krantikari) district president Bhupinder Singh also echoed similar sentiments. While Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded actor and singer Karamjit Anmol from the constituency, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress are yet to finalise the names of candidates.