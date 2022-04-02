BJP flays Punjab assembly’s resolution seeking Chandigarh’s transfer to state
Senior Chandigarh-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have criticised the Punjab assembly’s resolution against imposition of central services rules in Chandigarh.
Former MP and additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain said, “The switch to central pay scales in Chandigarh has been done under Article 309 of the Constitution, which authorises the central government to frame rules. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha or the Punjab government has no power to reject or pass resolution against the rules framed by the Union government by exercising powers given to it by the Constitution of India.”
Former Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon demanded that the Chandigarh AAP councillors and the party unit should clarify if it also supported the Punjab assembly’s resolution.
He said the AAP was trying to play divisive and disruptive politics in the region. Hailing the announcement made by Union home minister Amit Shah regarding introduction of central service rules in Chandigarh, he said it was a long-awaited bonanza for the UT employees and bizarre that the AAP councillors had not welcomed it.
Jain said in 1966, Punjab was reorganised under the Punjab Reorganisation Act on the basis of Shah Commission’s recommendations. It had recommended the inclusion of entire Kharar tehsil, of which Chandigarh was a part, in Haryana. But the then central government gave Kharar town to Punjab and Chandigarh, with 23 villages, was made a Union territory.
“The resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday is only a repetition of the resolution passed earlier. It seems to be an attempt to divert the attention of the state from burning issues. The attitude of the Punjab government is anti-employee and anti-people,” said Jain.
Woman, 4-year-old son killed as truck hits bike in Sangrur
Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Lehra police station, said a resident of Sunam, Pawan Kumar, along with Pawan's wife Rimpi Rani and son Divanshu (4), were going to Haryana to meet their relatives. A truck hit their motorcycle near the Baba Hira Singh Bhattal Institute of Engineering and Technology. Rimpi and her son died on the spot while Pawan also received injuries. Pawan is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.
ASI held for taking ₹10,000 bribe in Dhuri
A team of the vigilance bureau has arrested an assistant sub-inspector posted as in charge of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW), Dhuri, for demanding a bribe of ₹10,000 from an accused. The complainant, Sandeep Singh has been identified as Sanjiv Kumar and he had demanded the money to remove a section of the IPC from an FIR registered against the complainant. A team of the vigilance bureau arrested him and registered a case against him.
Nayagaon MC approves ₹14.88-crore budget for 2022-23
With an eye on development, the Nayagaon municipal council approved a budget of ₹14.88 crore for fiscal 2022-23 during a special budget meeting on Thursday evening. MC president Balwinder Kaur said the income target was set at ₹14.88 crore, while the estimated expenditure is around ₹13.11 crore, making it a ₹1.77 crore-surplus budget. Nayagaon, which falls under the Kharar assembly constituency, is represented by AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Mann.
‘Cycling safety non-existent in Delhi’
It's been nine months since 50-year-old Manish Jayal met with an accident in southeast Delhi's Sunlight Colony while riding his bicycle with a group of friends. In the last 14 years, he says, “the number of vehicles has increased, but there is no change in people's road etiquette”. A 43-year-old cyclist, Rajesh Maurya, says that while there are cycling lanes on some stretches, they are not maintained.
Chandigarh: Airport shuttle bus service off to a flying start
Launched 10 days ago, the shuttle bus service between Chandigarh International Airport and ISBT, Sector 17 has evoked encouraging response from passengers. The bus stops at Sohana and the Sector-43 ISBT en route. Timings of all eight shuttle buses, which ply at a frequency of 20 to 40 minutes, are in sync with the arrival and departure timings of various flights. Punjab and Haryana high court is one of the destinations under consideration.
