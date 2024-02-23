 BJP-JJP govt avoiding answering queries raised by Cong MLAs: Hooda - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP-JJP govt avoiding answering queries raised by Cong MLAs: Hooda

BJP-JJP govt avoiding answering queries raised by Cong MLAs: Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 23, 2024 08:18 AM IST

Speaking to reporters after walking out of the House on Thursday, Hooda said that it was shameful on the part of the government to make personal remarks instead of speaking on issues like corruption, unemployment, crime, inflation and farmers problems. “Therefore, we walked out of the House,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday claimed that the BJP -JJP government was avoiding answering questions raised by the Congress MLAs during the no-confidence motion.

Hooda claimed that the BJP-JJP government has lost the trust of the people as it has completely failed in providing minimum support price to farmers, employment to the youth, pension to the elderly, ration to the poor and protection to the citizens. The Congress leader said the no-confidence motion was aimed at showing mirror to this government. The government “failed” in answering our questions.

