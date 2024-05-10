BJP’s performance in Punjab will surprise everyone: Gajendra Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will spring a surprise in Punjab by emerging as the “No. 1” party in the Lok Sabha elections. Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will spring a surprise in Punjab by emerging as the “No. 1” party in the Lok Sabha elections. (HT File)

While accompanying Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans for the filing of nominations, Shekhawat asserted that the party will perform strongly in all 13 constituencies of Punjab. “BJP will be the number one party in these elections, note it down,” he asserted.

He also took the opportunity to hit out at the former chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, whose statements, purportedly of a racist nature, had triggered a huge political row on Wednesday. Pitroda had subsequently stepped down as the chief of the party’s overseas unit.

Shekhawat said, “With his remarks, Pitroda has spelt out the Congress’ real divisive philosophy which seeks to divide people on the basis of sect, caste, regional and linguistic lines. Pitroda has now added a racial angle to it.”

“Making Pitroda resign as the chairman of the Indian Overseas’ Congress is just an eyewash. He continues to be the adviser of the Congress and an ideological mentor of Rahul Gandhi,” said the Union minister.

Zira files papers from Khadoor Sahib

Meanwhile, Congress candidate from Khadoor Sahib constituency Kulbir Singh Zira filed his papers before Tarn Taran returning officer-cum-deputy commissioner Sandeep Kumar on Thursday. His wife Manmeet Kaur filed papers as his covering candidate. Later, Zira addressed a rally at Piddi village near Tarn Taran. Sitting MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa and Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh were among the leaders present on the occasion.

BSP state chief Garhi files nominations from Anandpur Sahib

Chandigarh Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) state chief Jasvir Singh Garhi filed his nomination papers from the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency on Thursday. Meanwhile, a total 28 candidates filed their nomination papers on Thursday in the state.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said one candidate each filed nomination papers from Fatehgarh Sahib and Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituencies. Two candidates each filed their nominations from Sangrur, Amritsar, Bathinda and Ferozepur, three from Patiala, three from Anandpur Sahib, four from Khadoor Sahib and five candidates from Ludhiana filed the nomination papers.

The CEO said no candidate filed his nomination papers for Gurdaspur and Jalandhar Lok Sabha seats on Thursday.

A total of 61 candidates have filed their nomination papers since May 7, when the nomination process began in the state for the June 1 Lok Sabha polls in Punjab. Nominations will continue till May 14 while the scrutiny of papers will take place on May 15 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations is May 17.