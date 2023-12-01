close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / BKU faction protests against Haryana minister’s remarks on farmers

BKU faction protests against Haryana minister’s remarks on farmers

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 01, 2023 08:12 AM IST

Tikait faction of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Thursday staged a protest under the leadership of district president Rattan Mann near mini secretariat in Karnal. He said that despite holding a position in the government, Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal used derogatory language against the farmers and a state-wide protest will be launched against him.

He said that despite holding a position in the government, Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal used derogatory language against the farmers and a state-wide protest will be launched against him.

The union also handed over a memorandum in the name of chief minister, demanding his dismissal from the cabinet.

