BKU faction protests against Haryana minister’s remarks on farmers

The Tikait faction of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Thursday staged a protest under the leadership of district president Rattan Mann near mini secretariat in Karnal. (Representational image)

He said that despite holding a position in the government, Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal used derogatory language against the farmers and a state-wide protest will be launched against him.

The union also handed over a memorandum in the name of chief minister, demanding his dismissal from the cabinet.