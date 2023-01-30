Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bobby Chahal re-elected Chandigarh Golf Club president

Bobby Chahal re-elected Chandigarh Golf Club president

Published on Jan 30, 2023 01:16 PM IST

Defeats Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) by 29 votes; of the 1,800 registered club members, 1,150 voted on Sunday; Chahal bagged 591 votes, while Virk got 562 votes

Lt Col HS Chahal (retd), popular as Bobby Chahal, (front, centre) showing the victory sign after he was re-elected president of the Chandigarh Golf Club on Monday. He beat rival Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) by 29 votes. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent

The verdict is out. Lt Col HS Chahal (retd), popular as Bobby Chahal, has been re-elected president of the Chandigarh Golf Club as he beat rival Major Rajinder Singh Virk (retd) by 29 votes.

Of the 1,800 registered club members, 1,150 turned out to vote on Sunday during the elections. Chahal bagged 591 votes, while Virk got 562 votes.

Victory margin narrows down

In the last elections, Chahal had pipped Virk by 99 votes to become the club president.

The last management could serve for 10 months as the annual elections were delayed and held in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Will create more opportunities’

Speaking after the win, 69-year-old Chahal said, “The members have reposed faith in me. I will work for the betterment of the club and create more opportunities like golf league. As I said earlier, saada kaam bolda (Our work speaks for itself). We as a team worked to the best of our ability. We will strive to do more and make the coming year more interesting and fruitful.”

